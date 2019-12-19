$1 mil. grant will found a workforce program for young adults

While Martinsville and Henry County have multiple career development programs in place with Patrick Henry Community College, a new program has been created by the West Piedmont Workforce Development Board to guide young adults toward a career.

"We are going to have trainers come in from Patrick Henry Community College and other areas to work with them one-on-one on what employers are looking for, from how to talk and how to dress," said Tyler Freeland, Deputy Director at West Piedmont Workforce Development Board.

The Guided Career Exploration program will bring in fifteen participants at a time from 17 to 24 years old for a two-week classroom program,

and then place them in a career field of their choice to gain experience.

On top of gaining experience, participants can receive an offer for a full-time position if the company likes their work.

It's a new program for a new workforce strategy in the area.

