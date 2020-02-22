1 killed in float accident during Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans

The City of New Orleans has confirmed that a person has been struck and killed by a Mardi Gras float Saturday night during the Endymion parade, WVUE reports.

Officials reported the incident just after 7 p.m. The victim, who the New Orleans Police Department has identified as an adult male, was struck by float No. 14.

City officials announced that float No. 13 will be the last float to continue rolling. The rest of the floats will not continue on.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced during a press conference that no more tandem floats will roll for the remainder of the Carnival season.

This is the second incident in a week where a parade attendee was struck and killed by a tandem float. On Wednesday, a woman was struck and killed during the Nyx parade as she attempted to cross between a tandem float.

