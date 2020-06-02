10 employees at Martinsville food plant test positive for COVID-19

Monogram Foods announced 10 employees at its Martinsville plant tested positive for COVID-19.

On May 29, the company provided free testing to all of its nearly 700 employees. While awaiting results, the plant was voluntarily shut down to perform a deep cleaning. Social distancing barriers were also added to two lines.

On May 31 and June 1, positive test results came back for 10 employees. The employees, and those who have close contact with them, were notified, and all 10 people are under medical care and doing well.

The company says all appropriate local health departments have been notified and it will continue to update them as more pending tests are returned.

The company says it has implemented new safety measures amid the pandemic, including providing personal protective equipment, face masks and shields, social distancing at work and during breaks when possible, temperature checks, department separation practices to minimize cross-department exposure and remote work, among others.

