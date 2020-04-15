10 pioneer-era apple types thought extinct found in US West

This 2019 photo provided by the Temperate Orchard Conservancy in Molalla, Ore., shows apples that were collected by David Benscoter and EJ Brandt of the Lost Apple Project in northern Idaho and eastern Washington. They are identified as the Mihalyfi variety, which is one of 10 apple varieties in the Pacific Northwest that were planted by long-ago pioneers and had been thought extinct. (Joanie Cooper/Temperate Orchard Conservancy via AP)
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A pair of so-called apple detectives has rediscovered 10 apple varieties in the Pacific Northwest that were planted by long-ago pioneers and had been thought extinct.

It's the largest number ever unearthed in a single season by the nonprofit Lost Apple Project. The Vietnam veteran and former FBI agent who make up the nonprofit scour the remote ravines and windswept plains of rural Washington, Oregon and Idaho for long-forgotten pioneer orchards.

They have rediscovered 23 varieties. There were over 17,000 named apple varieties in North America but only 4,000 are known to exist today.

In this Oct. 23, 2019, photo, apples collected by amateur botanists David Benscoter and EJ Brandt of the Lost Apple Project, rest on the ground in an orchard at an abandoned homestead near Genesee, Idaho. Benscoter and Brandt recently learned that their work in the fall of 2019 has led to the rediscovery of 10 apple varieties in the Pacific Northwest that were planted by long-ago pioneers and had been thought extinct. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
In this Oct. 28, 2019, photo, amateur botanist David Benscoter, of the Lost Apple Project, sits near an apple picking pole as he studies his notes while collecting apples in an orchard at a remote homestead near Pullman, Wash. Benscoter and fellow amateur botanist EJ Brandt recently learned that their work in the fall of 2019 has led to the rediscovery of 10 apple varieties in the Pacific Northwest that were planted by long-ago pioneers and had been thought extinct. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
 