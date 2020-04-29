$100K fund announced to replace lost public sector scholarships

The University of Virginia Center for Politics has announced plans to provide $100,000 in financial assistance to UVA students who have lost their public sector internships or public sector summer jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Funding provided by the Larry J. Sabato Foundation and the Peter and Eaddo Kiernan Foundation will be used to launch a virtual five-week summer internship. It will provide paid stipends of at least $2,000 for each of as many as 50 University students. Support is also coming from McGuireWoods Consulting and other private donors.

Anyone interested in contributing to the effort may donate online.

“Through no fault of their own, a growing number of students at the University of Virginia who were expecting to earn some money by interning in government or politics this summer have now lost those jobs as a result of the pandemic,” said Larry J. Sabato, Director of the UVA Center for Politics. “The absence of these students from the public sector occurs during a time when the country needs them the most. They can’t afford to lose their jobs, and the rest of us can’t afford to lose their talents.”

The UVA Center for Politics is working with other related public sector units of the University of Virginia, including the Miller Center; the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service/Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership; the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy; and the UVA Career Center, to create the virtual summer internship program.

The program is expected to last five weeks, from late June through the end of July. Students accepted to the program will work virtually with participating units, and participate in joint programming aimed at addressing what the school says are "public problems facing the country as a result of the pandemic, such as voter registration and absentee voting in the November election."

The program is open to second-, third- and fourth-year undergraduate students of the University of Virginia who have lost public sector jobs and internships as a result of the pandemic.

Students will be selected by committee based on an online application. Notification of students accepted to the program is expected to be completed by May 15, 2020.

