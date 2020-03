Due to a no-visitors policy, Ronnie Patterson couldn't celebrate his mom's 101 birthday in person.

So he did it through her window.

His fiance Tina held a pink sign. Ronnie had a balloon.

You could tell that Margie was enjoying the company through her smiling and waving.

Even though it wasn't ideal, Ronnie said he was happy his mom looked to be in good spirits.

