10th Street now open to through traffic in Roanoke City

Some Roanoke neighbors are rejoicing this week now that 10th Street is back open.

After being delayed twice, ,the repaving, curb, gutter and sidewalk improvement project is *mostly done. 10th Street is now open to through traffic.

But a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Transportation asks drivers to keep an eye out for new signs, possible lane closures, and crews out working. VDOT plans to add the final touches to this two-year project, such as planting, by springtime.

