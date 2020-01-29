118 new jobs expected with expansion of Carroll County company

A manufacturer of screen printed clothing has announced plans to spend $2.28 million to expand its screen printing operation in Carroll County. The project, as planned, is expected to create 118 jobs.

The year-old company called Blue Ridge Designs makes screen-printed apparel, and because of product demand, has already expanded three times, including the purchase of six new presses and three dryers, growing from ten employees in February to more than 90, and is close to printing over three million shirts.

“Blue Ridge Designs is a new manufacturer that has experienced exponential growth since its founding, and continues to create valuable jobs in Carroll County,” said Governor Ralph Northam at Wednesday's announcement. “We are thrilled to see the company’s fourth expansion in the past year, a strong testament to the power of Virginia’s manufacturing sector to strengthen communities across the Commonwealth. We thank Blue Ridge Designs for its commitment to southwestern Virginia and look forward to the company’s future success.”

“Blue Ridge Designs has quickly become an important contributor to Virginia’s manufacturing sector, which continues to attract companies due to our skilled talent, strategic location, and favorable business climate,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Supporting 21st-century manufacturers is a key component of our efforts to promote economic development in all regions of the Commonwealth. We will continue to support Blue Ridge Designs as it grows in Carroll County, and thank the company for creating 118 new jobs in Virginia.”

“If your heart is in your business you will be successful, and because we have such a wonderful community here in Carroll County, it’s truly been an honor to be able to offer jobs to so many,” said Greg Crowder, President of Blue Ridge Designs, LLC and Mayor of Hillsville, where the screen printing company is located. “We’ve done a great job paying attention to detail and making any improvements necessary to provide the highest quality product, and I feel this will afford us the opportunity for continued growth in the years ahead.”

“I am pleased that Blue Ridge Designs, LLC will bring a significant number of new job opportunities to Carroll County,” said Delegate Jeffrey Campbell. “This expansion is a testament to the hard work and perseverance of Mr. Crowder and his employees and I look forward to their continued success for many years to come.”

