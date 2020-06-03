14-year-old pleads guilty to robbery in connection to murder of student from VA

A 14-year-old connected to the Manhattan murder of a Virginia woman pleaded guilty to robbery Wednesday afternoon in New York.

The boy had admitted giving a knife to a friend, leading to 18-year-old Tessa Majors being stabbed to death in 2019. Majors was a Barnard College student and former Shenandoah Valley resident.

The boy was charged as a juvenile. He was 13 at the time of the murder in December. The other two suspects are both charged as adults; they were 14 at the time and are now 15.

Rashaun Weaver is accused of stabbing Majors to death as Luchiano Lewis held her.

Weaver faces two counts of murder in the second degree, one intentional murder and the other felony murder, and multiple counts of robbery, according to police.

Lewis faces second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery.