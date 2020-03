The Virginia Department of Health is now reporting 15 presumptive positive or confirmed cases of coronavirus.

117 possible cases have tested negative.

None has been confirmed in the southwest region, and no deaths have been reported in Virginia.

The most cases are in northern Virginia, with ten, with two in central, two in eastern and one in northwest Virginia.

Click here for the VDH report.

