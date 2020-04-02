15 firefighters self-quarantine after 2 exposed to COVID-19 patient

Two Lynchburg firefighters are being tested for coronavirus after coming in contact with a patient that would later test positive for the disease.

According to a press release from the Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser, the two firefighters began showing symptoms and are currently in quarantine while they wait for the results.

The 15 firefighters who worked with the two being tested are also under self-quarantine, but are not exhibiting symptoms.

All of the firefighters were stationed at Fire Station 3 on Fort Avenue.

Fire Chief Wormer announced that Fire Station 3 will close while undergoing a deep cleaning and off-duty firefighters have been called in to cover for those in quarantine.

“We wish our staff the very best. Our firefighters are incredibly resilient. We hope we are just erring on the side of caution, and the tests come back negative but either way, their health and safety and the health and safety of the community we serve are our first priority,” said Wormser.

Fire Station 1 will reopen Friday, April 3, after closing earlier this week due to another firefighter testing positive for the disease.

According to the statement, the fire department is working to find ways to have fewer people housed in each station without reducing the number of staff on-duty.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.