15-minute curbside parking brought to downtown Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new partnership will help businesses in Lynchburg get their curbside orders out faster.
That partnership is between the City of Lynchburg and the Downtown Lynchburg Association.
They're providing 15-minute curbside parking in front of local businesses.
Those parking zones are marked with cones that have distinct 15-minute signs on them.
They believe this initiative will help support business through the pandemic.
"They are sort of 15-minute quick zones. You can get in, you can sit there, have your curbside delivery, and leave. It's really a great way to still support our local businesses and our local business owners," said Susan Brown, Downtown Lynchburg Association program director.
There isn't a timeline for how long those spaces will remain in use.
