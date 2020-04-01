15-minute curbside parking brought to downtown Lynchburg

A new partnership will help businesses in Lynchburg get their curbside orders out faster.

That partnership is between the City of Lynchburg and the Downtown Lynchburg Association.

They're providing 15-minute curbside parking in front of local businesses.

Those parking zones are marked with cones that have distinct 15-minute signs on them.

They believe this initiative will help support business through the pandemic.

"They are sort of 15-minute quick zones. You can get in, you can sit there, have your curbside delivery, and leave. It's really a great way to still support our local businesses and our local business owners," said Susan Brown, Downtown Lynchburg Association program director.

There isn't a timeline for how long those spaces will remain in use.

