16-year-old pilot delivers PPE to Bath Community Hospital

A 16-year-old is stepping off the lacrosse field and into a plane to deliver much needed Personal Protective Equipment to rural communities. Saturday, he landed at Ingalls Field Airport in one of our hometowns-- Hot Springs, Virginia.

TJ Kim may seem like your typical highschooler. But unlike most, he can fly. He wants to be a Navy Pilot, so he is using his free time to practice flying while also helping those in need. He calls it Operation SOS--Supplies over Skies. Saturday's mission is helping folks at Bath Community Hospital."

"Every hospital is in need of Tier 1 medial supplies, but it's really the rural hospitals I feel like are in need, because they are often forgotten about," Kim, the 16-year-old pilot, said.

Kim wants to be sure these hospitals are noticed. He's from McLean, Virginia, and is a sophomore at Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland, where he plays lacrosse. Most of his friends didn't even know until he started Operation SOS that he had this hidden talent.

"Everyone was texting me like, what? You can fly planes? I guess I never told them," he said.

He dreams of flying for the Navy one day, so when his lacrosse season was canceled and his classes moved online, he realized he could get some flying time in while also providing PPE to rural hospitals, like Bath Community Hospital.

"We brought masks, respirators, a couple hand sanitizers, cleaning sprays, hair covers," Kim said.

When staff at Bath Community Hospital first heard from Kim, they weren't sure what to think.

"Well we were actually quite skeptical at first, we were like, is this for real, is this a scam?" Amy Phillips, Manager for Marketing and Communications at Bath Community Hospital, said.

But when they realized this 16-year-old pilot was the real deal, they were appreciative.

"When we have people from northern Virginia that reach out to help us in a time in need, it just brings everyone together," Phillips said.

There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Bath County yet, but staff say they are glad to be prepared, thanks to Kim.

"It's just something that I felt like needed to be done," he said.

Kim's goal is to fly PPE to 7 rural hospitals in Virginia. He has already flown PPE to two other hospitals.