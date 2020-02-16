17th annual Guns N Hoses hockey game for MDA held Saturday

The boys in blue and the boys in red battled it out Saturday night on the ice of the Berglund Center in the "Guns N Hoses" 17th annual hockey game to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

They might be friends off the ice, but when the puck drops, it's all business. In the battle of firefighters versus police officers, the Guns seemed to be on top the last several years.

"We know the record pretty well, so we are always trying to be competitive and try and win," said Josh Hull, Assistant Captain on the Hoses team.

Hull, a Roanoke firefighter, says at the end of the day it's for an amazing cause and seeing the turnout each year makes the bumps and bruises worthwhile.

"The Roanoke Valley is really perceptive to the event and the last 8 years or so it's been sold out, and a lot of money has gone to MDA, almost 400.000 in 17 years," said Hull.

Bob Carpenteri, a member of the Guns team, is a retired sergeant with Virginia State Police and has played in the game all 17 years. He says it's a time to bond with his fellow brothers dead or alive.

"Every year we honor a policeman or a fireman that has gone to another place," said Carpenteri.

This year, they honored two men. Sgt. Erik Johnson, who lost his fight against cancer, and Trooper Lucas Dowell, who was killed last February in the line of duty.

"We're just here to honor their legacy and let them know that they're still family and we haven't forgotten about them," said Carpenteri

The Guns team kept its winning streak alive- scoring 5 to 4 over the Hoses.

