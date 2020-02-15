17th annual Guns and Hoses event to raise money for MDA

An annual charity ice hockey tournament featuring Roanoke City's Fire and Police departments are set to go head-to-head at the Berglund Center Saturday night.

The fierce competition benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the official charity of the International Association of Firefighters.

Last year alone, the I.A.F.F. raised more than $25 million for the MDA through events such as this.

Each year, local Roanoke-area firefighters (the “Hoses”) take on a team of local Roanoke-area police officers and law enforcement personnel (the “Guns”).

During the last 16 years, Roanoke’s Guns and Hoses has raised more $300,000 for the MDA, and more than 66,000 people have attended the games, including three consecutive sellouts the last three years!

Over very own Leo Hirsbrunner is coaching Team Hoses and former WDBJ7's anchor Caitlin Francis is coaching Team Guns.

Ticket are $6 and $11 and parking is free.