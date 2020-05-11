18-month sentence for traffic death of grandmother will be over in four months

18 months in jail is the sentence in the case of a Roanoke grandmother who was hit and killed on her way home from work in February 2019.

The man charged in connection with the incident was in court Monday morning, appearing over video.

Gene Gallimore pleaded no contest to the charge of hit-and-run resulting in the death of Linda Pierson.

Prosecutors dropped the driving without a license charge he was also facing.

In court, the lead prosecutor, Roanoke City Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney John Beamer, explained how police tied Gallimore's truck to the intersection downtown where Pierson was hit and killed.

"The glass from the scene from the scene, that was collected from the scene, was sent to the department of forensic science, who then matched the glass to a broken headlight that was in the bed of that truck. So the glass from the scene was matched to a headlight that had been replaced on that truck."

Gallimore was sentenced to 18 months in jail, but he will be given credit for the time he's already served. That means he is set to be released on a year-long probation in about four months.

