18-year-old, juvenile wanted in connection to Lynchburg burglary, robbery

The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for an 18 year old and another suspect following an overnight burglary and armed robbery.

Police responded to a reported burglary at Lynchburg Skillz on Fort Ave. at 1:51 a.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, officers saw the glass had been broken out of a door. Surveillance footage showed three masked men breaking into the business, stealing money, and then running away.

Twenty minutes later, at 2:11 a.m. officers responded to an armed robbery at 1522 Florida Ave where a cab driver was robbed at gunpoint.

The driver reportedly picked up three men along the 1500-block of Kemper Street.

The driver took the men to a nearby convenience store where they robbed him at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Greenfield Market, police said.

The men then ran off toward the James Crossing Apartments.

Investigators believe the burglary and robbery are related and are searching for Traquan Devaun Waller, 18, in connection to the crimes.

Waller is wanted for burglary, petit larceny, wearing a mask in public, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A juvenile has also been charged with the similar offenses and remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 434-455-6166.

