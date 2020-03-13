2-1-1 Virginia activated as a coronavirus resource

2-1-1 Virginia provides access to services in communities throughout Virginia, and now it can be used as an additional coronavirus resource.

When you call 2-1-1, you are connected with a professional who uses a database of health and human services to provide you with what you need for whatever situation you're in at the time. All referrals are confidential.

2-1-1 Virginia Southwest Center has now been activated by the Virginia Department of Health to help answer questions regarding the coronavirus; it is meant to ease the number of calls to E-911.

