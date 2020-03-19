JMU student among 2 additional cases of COVID-19 in Shenandoah Health District

Two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Central Shenandoah Health District on March 19, 2020.

One of those cases is a James Madison University student. The individual lives off campus, and recently traveled overseas.

The Virginia Department of Health is identifying and reaching out to individuals who may have been in contact with the student and informing them of their need to isolate.

The student was not treated at the school's health center and is self-isolating off campus.

The Harrisonburg- Rockingham area now has a total of three positive coronavirus cases.

“As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our community and throughout the Commonwealth, it is critical that people follow the public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene,” said Laura Kornegay, M.D., director, CSHD. “Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies in lessening the impact of this pandemic.”

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.