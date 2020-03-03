2 arrested after allegedly beating Latino man, hitting him with saw in Calif.

Authorities in California have arrested two men on several charges after a suspected hate crime on a Latino man in a tree trimming crew.

Roger A. Lillie, 53, and 25-year-old Roger R. Lillie, both face several charges after they allegedly beat a Latino tree-trimmer and hit him with a pole saw. (Source: Placer County Sheriff's Office/KMAX/KOVR/CNN)

Roger A. Lillie, 53, and 25-year-old Roger R. Lillie, both face charges of assault with a deadly weapon, hate crime and conspiracy after they allegedly beat a Latino man Saturday.

The suspects have since been released on bail.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released video of the incident Sunday on Facebook, asking the public to help identify the two suspects.

Deputies say the Lillies were in a silver pickup truck when they pulled in front of a tree-trimming crew on a Colfax, California, road.

The suspects got out of the vehicle and approached the Latino foreman. They allegedly began beating him while calling him names, believed to be racial in nature.

One of the suspects grabbed the victim by the face and held his head against the tree-trimming trailer while the second suspect hit the victim in the back of the head with a pole saw, injuring him, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two suspects then drove away, with one trying to hide the license plate on the truck.

Detectives are investigating the crime as being racially motivated. On Facebook, they thanked the community for helping them identify the Lillies as suspects.

Residents say they are hoping for a fast recovery for the victim and that the suspects are not representative of those who live in Colfax.

“Not everyone’s like that. Some people just aren’t very smart," one resident said.

