2 charged in coronavirus prank in suburban Chicago store

Police in the Chicago suburb of Joliet say a teen suspected of spraying disinfectant inside a Walmart while announcing that he had the new coronavirus has turned himself in.

Police say 19-year-old Tyler Wallace is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, retail theft and criminal trespass to property. He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Wallace is accused of donning a surgical mask and putting a homemade sign on his back that proclaimed he had the virus before walking through the Joliet store last Sunday spraying items with Lysol.

A 17-year-old who police say was with him has been arrested on similar charges.

