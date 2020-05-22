2 men face drug charges after high-speed police chase

Two men are facing drug-related charges after evading police Friday afternoon.

Danville Police attempted to stop the driver of a Dodge Charger on Franklin Turnpike near the city limits when the driver turned onto Orphanage Road heading into Pittsylvania County at a high rate of speed.

Soon after, officers located the vehicle after it was wrecked and abandoned at the Orphanage Road and Walnut Creek Road intersection.

According to witnesses, the suspects fled the scene before being caught.

Jeffrey Wallace, 30, and Dyontiez Corwin Whitehead, 35, are charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and are being held in the Danville City Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this case.

