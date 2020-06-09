2 men say hospital switched them at birth 80 years ago

Two men who believe they were switched at birth nearly 80 years ago are suing a Roman Catholic diocese in West Virginia.

The Dominion Post reported Monday that John William Carr III and Jackie Lee Spencer allege negligence and breach of duty by the Buckhannon hospital where they were born.

The lawsuit against the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says St. Joseph Hospital staffers sent them home with the wrong families. The switch was discovered last year when DNA tests revealed they were unrelated to the families that raised them.

They are seeking unspecified damages.

The diocese had no comment.