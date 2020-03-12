2020 NRV home expo canceled in light of coronavirus

The New River Valley Home Builders Association announced Thursday the cancellation of its 2020 NRV home expo due to the quickly spreading coronavirus

The event was scheduled for March 14-15.

In a release, the association said:

"Though we do this knowing all the time, effort and planning our staff and vendors put into creating an incredible show, we feel it is in the best interest of our community after speaking with both town and public officials. We are incredibly sorry for this inconvenience and are currently working through the details in regards to possibly rescheduling the event."

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

