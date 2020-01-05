2020 box office starts off with 'Star Wars' still on top

“Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" is still on top of the box office in 2020.

According to studio estimates Sunday, “Rise of Skywalker” again led the box office with $33.7 million over its third weekend. While it appears unlikely to match the hauls of the trilogy's previous entries, “Rise of Skywalker” is closing in on $1 billion worldwide.

“Frozen 2” on Sunday reached $1.33 billion, making it the highest-grossing film ever directed by a woman in worldwide ticket sales. The week's only new release was “The Grudge,” a horror reboot of the 2004 remake. It opened with $11.3 million.