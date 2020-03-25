22 coronavirus cases confirmed in Charlottesville region

The Thomas Jefferson Health District is reporting 22 preumptive positive cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon.

Not all the numbers are yet reflected on the Virginia Department of Health page, which is only updated at noon each day.

The cases are broken down as follows:

Albemarle - 9

Charlottesville - 7

Fluvanna - 3

Greene - 0

Louisa - 4

Nelson - 1

Unknown (still determining address) - 1

