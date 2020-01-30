250 jobs coming to Roanoke County with new Mack Trucks facility

Mack Trucks has announced it will spend $13 million on a new facility in Roanoke County to build a new line of medium duty trucks.

The plant will be known as Mack’s Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) facility, and the plan is for it to employ 250 people in the former LSC Communications building in western Roanoke County.

“We are thrilled that Mack selected Roanoke County for this project,” said David Radford, chair of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. “This is the next generation of truck and it will originate here in Roanoke County where we have the business climate and workforce to help fuel Mack’s success.”

Mack Trucks, part of the Volvo Group, says the operation will pay an above average wage and create additional indirect jobs and economic benefits. Economic impact modeling by the Roanoke Regional Partnership estimates this project will have an overall annual economic impact of $364,171,198 at full operation and spur creation of 594 secondary jobs.

“We look forward to the opportunities our new medium-duty product line will bring for the company, our employees and the Roanoke Valley community,” said Mack Trucks president Martin Weissburg. “We’re very grateful to the Commonwealth of Virginia and Roanoke County for their support of this project, and we look forward to growing this new business and being a successful and engaged corporate citizen.”

Roanoke County and the Roanoke Regional Partnership worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for almost two years on this project. Governor Northam approved a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund and the Virginia Jobs Investment Program will support Mack’s employee training activities. Roanoke County will provide a matching performance grant based on employment and investment goals.

“Mack brings an iconic brand to Roanoke County and strengthens the economic base with high-paying and skilled jobs in a prominent industry sector,” said Jill Loope, Roanoke County director of economic development.

“Mack strengthens an already robust transportation-related manufacturing sector in the greater region,” said Beth Doughty, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership. “There already are 25 firms in this strong cluster and now there are 26 with this announcement.”