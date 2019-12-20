2,500 Virginia Tech students celebrate Fall commencement

2,500 Hokies flipped their tassels from right to left Friday.

WDBJ7 photo

Fall commencement for undergraduate and graduate students took place inside Cassell Coliseum.

University president Timothy Sands welcomed students, faculty, and friends and family to the event, which preceded a speech from John Seiler, an alumni distinguished professor for the College of Natural Resources and Environment.

When asked how they were feeling, students said they were excited and ready for the real world. Congrats, grads!

