A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck Virginia early Monday morning.

The United States Geological Survey registered the quake at 5:04 a.m., about 5.5 miles from Louisa.

The quake happened approximately 2.5 miles below the surface.

Virginia Tech recorded the earthquake on their seismograph, as well.

The earthquake struck not far from Mineral, Virginia, where a 5.8 magnitude quake hit in 2011.

