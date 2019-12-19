Police: 1 dead, 2 others wounded in shooting at R.I. senior living complex; gunman takes own life

A 66-year-old male resident of a senior living facility shot and killed one person and wounded two others before taking his own life, police said Thursday.

At least three people were shot and the shooter remains at large in Westerly, Rhode Island. (Source: CNN)

The gunman opened fire at Babcock Village Apartments, an affordable housing complex for elderly and disabled residents.

The shooting victims were all women, Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said at a news conference, The Providence Journal reported. A 47-year-old employee of the facility was killed. A 38-year-old employee and a 67-year-old resident were wounded.

Police were able to identify the suspect by reviewing surveillance footage, Lacey said. When officers went to his room they found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After the shooting, Westerly Public Schools were put on lockdown as a precaution. Later, classes were dismissed for the day and all after-school activities were canceled.

Westerly is a beachside town about 60 miles southeast of Hartford, Connecticut. It has a population of about 23,000 people.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.