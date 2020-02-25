3 sentenced in dismemberment of slain Virginia teenager

Three people convicted in the cover up of a Virginia teenager's slaying have been sentenced to prison. Virginia State Police said 19-year-old Megan Metzger was shot in the face at a drug-fueled gathering in Spotsylvania County in 2018.

David Newton is serving 40 years for her murder after prosecutors said he accused her of being a police informant. Juan Benavidez III and Keelyn Codynah were convicted of mutilating and burning her body and hiding the parts. Robert Keating was convicted of selling the murder weapon.

The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reports that Benavidez was sentenced to 13 years, Codynah to 16 years and Keating to 21 years.