$300,000 grant helps Pulaski survey vacant buildings

The Town of Pulaski has received a $300,000 grant to assess several vacant buildings in the town to bring them back to life.

One of those buildings is the old Pulaski Hospital, a building that’s been boarded up and overgrown for years.

“It’s looking a lot better,” said Deputy Town Manager Nichole Hair. “If you had seen it probably three or four years ago, it looked far worse. You couldn’t even see that the building was there.”

But soon, that will no longer be the case. The Brownfield Taskforce helps owners of properties like this one to determine what is inside of the building and what other assistance might be needed to develop.

“The first part of his revitalization is figuring out what’s yucky in there and how are we going to clean it up,” Hair said.

This latest EPA grant will be used to survey three separate properties. The old Pulaski Hospital, the Calfee Training School and the Magnox site to help developers determine how much it’s going to cost to fix them up.

“It’s really important for a small town like the Town of Pulaski to get creative in how we can revitalize buildings that are not being utilized at all,” Hair said. “We’re getting hit hard with businesses being closed so we need to be really creative.”

Hair said $750,000 from the EPA already has gone toward projects like the Pulaski Yankees stadium and Jackson Park Inn that have helped to generate $25 million of investments in the town.

“When we’re bringing in folks from outside of our community, boosting that tourism dollar, it really helps the turnaround here and also puts us on the map for folks to come and visit our beautiful little town,” Hair said.

Doing these early studies on these three sites is just another way they’re injecting new life downtown.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.