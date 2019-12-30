31-year-old Darius Saunders killed in the second homicide of the year in Lynchburg

We are learning more on the investigation into a 31-year-old Lynchburg man's death. Lynchburg Police say this is the second deadly shooting this year where a teenager is the suspect.

After 31-year-old Darius Saudners was shot and killed in Lynchburg, a 15-year-old has been arrested for 2nd degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. This isn't the first homicide of the year that involves a juvenile.

"This is our second homicide this year, both homicides have been committed by juveniles," Carrie Dungan, the Community Relations Coordinator for the Lynchburg Police Department, said.

Lynchburg police say they're working with community organizations to try and reduce violent crime involving young people. They say the two murders in 2019 is a big drop from the last two years. Their data shows there were 8 homicides in 2018 and 6 in 2017.

The latest shooting happened Saturday. That night around 8, officers responded to the 2000 block of Hazel Street. That's where they found the 15-year-old Lynchburg male, who'd been shot in the arm.

Officers then discovered Saunders in the 600 block of Gum Street. He'd been shot in the chest and died at the scene.

Saunders' family left candles outside his home. He's being remembered as someone who cared about his community. Saunders was a volunteer with a local non-profit.

The Hill City Youth Football and Cheerleading Association said in a statement, "Darius Saunders was a Perrymont Panthers' volunteer in 2017. He demonstrated a willingness to be a part of a program built to change the lives of children. Though we did not know Darius personally, his effort and participation impacted our SWVA (Southwest Virginia) Hill City Youth program. We have a great appreciation for those that sacrifice their personal time to help others learn and live better. This is a very unfortunate incident and we are deeply saddened by the loss. Our condolences and prayers to his family and friends."

Lynchburg police are continuing to investigate the circumstances around Saunders' death.