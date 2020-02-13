$33 million renovations complete at RU’s science complex

A $33 million renovation project at Radford University is now complete.

On Wednesday, students, faculty and the community celebrated the grand opening of the facility with a ribbon cutting. It was held to celebrate the significant updates brought to Reed and Curie Halls.

This state-funded project helped to connect all three science buildings on campus, bringing state-of-the -art technology from the floor of the biomechanics lab, to the air in the wind tunnel lab to help students make the most of their education.

“Reed-Curie was where I spent most of my time because I was a biology major and it’s just phenomenal all of the new technology has just been fabulous,” said scholarship contributor Nancy Artis. “We really think this is going to provide the best education for our students and the research that they are going to be doing.”

The project renovated over 94,000 square feet of space within the buildings.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.