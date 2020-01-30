4 arrested in Carroll County following surveillance operation, vehicle pursuit

Multiple people have been arrested in Carroll County, following a surveillance operation and vehicle pursuit in the Cana area on January 27.

Members of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office's CID/Narcotics Division and the Twin County Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance after reported drug activity when they spotted 26-year-old Justin Robertson, who was known to be wanted. He was taken into custody without incident.

At the same time, a vehicle sped away from the scene, after running over and damaging the curb of a store parking lot. After a short pursuit on 52N, the vehicle stopped at a home on Clearview Drive; the driver, 34-year-old Tommy Jones of Mount Airy, North Carolina, ran away but was caught shortly after.

Jones was charged with felony elude, possession of a schedule II drug, reckless driving and driving without a license. He was also wanted for a charge of brandishing a firearm in Carroll County General District Court.

The passenger of the vehicle, 34-year-old Amber Hill of Cana, was arrested for possession of a schedule II drug.

During the investigation, officers spoke with people in the home where the pursuit ended; they identified 48-year-old Tina Tate of Cana, who was wanted by Surry County NC for felony breaking and entering and larceny.

Tate and Robertson were charged for being fugitives from justice, and both are being held without bond pending arraignment in Carroll County General District Court. Jones and Hill are also being held without bond pending arraignment.

