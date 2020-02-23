4 injured after wave hits tour boat in Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach Police Department, VB Fire Department and Virginia Beach EMS are currently investigating an incident at the Virginia Beach Fishing Center.

Officials assisted several people after a Virginia Aquarium whale-watching boat was hit by a rogue wave early this morning.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Aquarium says a rogue wave hit the boat while it was going through an Inlet.

There were 124 people on board the boat and 4 people were taken to Sentara Hospital with minor injuries.

The U-S Coast guard is now investigating the accident.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.