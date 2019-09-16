Advertisement

4-year-old Roanoke girl loses 11-month battle with rare form of leukemia

By Ashley Boles
Published: Sep. 16, 2019 at 8:18 AM EDT
Sunday morning at 11:45, Rowan Price lost her courageous battle with cancer.

The daughter of two doting parents, Scott and Mandy Price, Rowan fought hard through her 11-month battle with AML M7, an aggressive and rare form of leukemia for children.

Price was diagnosed October 5, 2018. She began chemotherapy immediately and tests showed she was high-risk AML M7.

The Price family left Roanoke and relocated to Durham, North Carolina, where Rowan received a stem cell transplant at Duke University hospital.

According to her Facebook supporter page, the transplant journey was hard, but Rowan got through it, and the family even received the news in May that they were praying for: Rowan was cancer-free.

But a month later, they learned the cancer was back.

Rowan took her last breaths surrounded by her family. Through all of the treatments, tests, and procedures, Rowan stayed strong. She smiled. She embraced life.

Her Facebook supporter group has over 9,000 members. It's filled with videos and well wishes for her recovery.

The news of Rowan’s passing is still fresh - her parents just posted it late Sunday night. But already it has thousands of reactions and thousands of shares. There is no mention yet of when a funeral for Rowan will take place.

