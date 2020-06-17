Advertisement

Floods close roads, parks in Roanoke Valley

(WDBJ)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT
US 460 westbound in Montvale was closed because of high water on the road from a heavy rainstorm Wednesday, but has been reopened.

Orange Avenue NE was also closed in Roanoke between Hollins Road and Plantation Road because of flooding, but has been eopened.

US 11 northbound in Botetourt County was also closed because of flooding from just south of Junction 43/Buchanan to just north of Virginia 115, but has been reopened.

Due to heavy rain from isolated thunderstorms, the

in Blacksburg issued Flash Flood Warnings for the City of Roanoke and neighboring localities.

For the City of Roanoke, the following street closures are in effect due to flooding:

• Wise & Indian Village

• Both sides of Shaffers Crossing

• Edgewood at Brandon & Edgewood at Malvern

• Richard & Cannaday (Live-wire)

• Williamson & Wildhurst (Lights Out)

• Gus Nicks & King (Lights Out)

• 13th & Eastern / Baldwin & Tuck (SPCA)

• Gus Nicks & Vale / Vale & Kermit

• Tinker & Old Mountain Road

• 13th St NE from Mason Mill to Orange Avenue

In Roanoke County, Brookside Park, Merriman Park, Garst Mill Park, Vinyard Park East and Vinyard Park West are all closed due to flooding.

Many areas throughout the Roanoke Valley also experiencing water issues, so please be careful if you have to be out and about.

