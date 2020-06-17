460W in Montvale closed because of flooding; many roads affected

US 460 westbound in Montvale is closed because of high water on the road during a storm that's not expected to let up until sometime Wednesday afternoon.

US 460 in Montvale. WDBJ7 photo.

Due to heavy rain from isolated thunderstorms, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the City of Roanoke and neighboring localities Wednesday until 2:15 p.m.

For the City of Roanoke, the following street closures are currently in effect due to flooding:

• Wise & Indian Village

• Both sides of Shaffers Crossing

• Edgewood at Brandon & Edgewood at Malvern

• Richard & Cannaday (Live-wire)

• Williamson & Wildhurst (Lights Out)

• Gus Nicks & King (Lights Out)

• 13th & Eastern / Baldwin & Tuck (SPCA)

• Gus Nicks & Vale / Vale & Kermit

• Tinker & Old Mountain Road

• 13th St NE from Mason Mill to Orange Avenue

WDBJ7 weather page.

Many roads throughout the Roanoke Valley are experiencing water issues, so please be careful if you have to be out and about.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.