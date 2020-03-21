5 confirmed COVID-19 cases in our hometowns

152 cases of coronavirus confirmed here in the commonwealth. We know 5 cases are here in our hometowns, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

5 patients from Southwest and Central Virginia have received positive test results for COVID-19. While the map on the VDH website still only shows 3 cases in our area, we have confirmation that there are two more cases, one in Amherst County and another in Lexington.

Here's what we know about the patients: The patient in Amherst county is a man in his 30's and is isolated at home. According to Centra Health, the patient was not tested or treated at one of their facilities.

No specifics have been released about the patient in Lexington, but we know the person is isolated.

In Franklin county, the confirmed patient is a woman in her 60's, and she is isolated at her home.

In Botetourt County, the patient is a woman in her 80's and is being treated at Carilion.

The Southside Health District confirmed its first COVID-19 case in the district. Southside includes Halifax County. The resident of Mecklenburg is a man in his 50s who had contact with a person in another part of Virginia who was diagnosed with COVID-19. The man is isolated at home and monitoring his health, according to the health district.

VDH says a patient who is diagnosed will be kept at home or 14 days and if it's more serious, they will be hospitalized. VDH then does an epidemiological search.

"The index case is the first person who comes in that gets sick, so then we find all the contacts of the index case, and if it's a significant risk, we will have them isolate, self-isolate themselves for 14 days," Molly O'Dell, Director of Communicable Disease Response for Roanoke/Alleghany Health District with Virginia Department of Health, said.

If you're worried about whether you may have come into contact with a person infected, a VDH spokesperson told WDBJ7, the best thing you can do is wash your hands, keep surfaces clean, and avoid people who are sick.

This morning Governor Northam encouraged social distancing at his daily press conference.

"I want to thank those who are taking social distancing seriously," he said.

And he warned businesses to follow the 10 or fewer customers rule or they could face a misdemeanor charge and lose their operating permit.

"We will get through this but it is imperative that everyone does their part to limit social interactions and slow the spread of this virus," Governor Northam said.