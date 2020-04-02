5 more residents at Henrico center die of COVID-19 in 24 hours; 92 tested positive

Five more residents of the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico have died of coronavirus since Wednesday.

Those deaths come as 108 of the residents have tested positive for the virus, according to the Henrico Health Department.

All residents in the facility have now been tested. Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center says:

50 of the positive residents are asymptomatic carriers who show no signs of being ill.

39 residents are experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms that range from mild to severe

35 Canterbury residents have tested negative for COVID

The five new deaths bring the total at the facility to 16.

Canterbury Health and The Henrico Health Department says families were notified of the test results Thursday morning.

