56 jobs headed to Franklin County with tea company facility

56 jobs are expected to be created by a tea company setting up shop in Franklin County.

Traditional Medicinals, a seller of organic herbal wellness teas, is moving into the Summit View Business Park, and will be the largest investment to date there, according to the county.

The company's teas can be found at Kroger and more than 70,000 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad.

The company plans to spend $29.7 million dollars on a manufacturing and processing facility. The 125,000-square-foot- facility will be built on 30 acres.

“We are thrilled that Traditional Medicinals selected Franklin County for its East Coast facility,” said Leland Mitchell, chair of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. “Traditional Medicinals is a world-class company and Franklin County is extremely excited for them to join our business community and the growing list of firms that call the Summit View Business Park home. Summit View and Franklin County promote an exceptional quality of life at their core and we are gratified that Traditional Medicinals was looking for exactly that for the home of their new East Coast location. We look forward to Traditional Medicinals being a cornerstone of our economic base and community for many years to come.”

“Traditional Medicinals’ selection of Franklin County and the Roanoke Region is not happenstance,” said Beth Doughty, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership. “They recognized our strong food and beverage sector. More importantly, Traditional Medicinals’ corporate and brand values are perfectly aligned with our regional narrative of natural beauty, environmental sustainability, and active, healthy lifestyles.”

“It was incredibly important that we found a location that embodied our company values,” said Blair Kellison, CEO. “We’ve worked for decades to ensure that the work we do positively impacts both the environment and the people in the communities where we do business - both on a local level and in the forty-two countries where we purchase herbs. We are proud to become a part of Franklin County and the greater Roanoke community and look forward to making a positive social business impact here.”

Franklin County and the Roanoke Regional Partnership worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for almost two years on this project. The project will receive a $350,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission has approved a $245,000 grant and $245,000 loan from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund for the project. Franklin County will provide the site at no cost based on investment and employment goals along with a grant of $360,000 for utility extensions.

Franklin County says Traditional Medicinals will pay an above-average wage and create additional indirect jobs and economic benefits. Economic impact modeling (IMPLAN) by the Roanoke Regional Partnership indicates this project will have an overall annual economic impact of $62,338,236 at full operation and spur creation of more than 181 secondary jobs.

The first phase of Summit View’s construction is complete and Traditional Medicinals joins Valley Start Credit Union’s administrative campus and Stik-Pak Solutions in the park. Eventually the 550-acre project will include pavilions, athletic fields, festival and tourist area, multi-use trails and more, in addition to fully served business and industrial sites.

