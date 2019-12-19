Amherst deputy recalls being shot during traffic stop: 'I wasn't sure if I was going to die or not'

One-hundred-eight years in prison. That's the punishment an Amherst County man is facing for trying to kill two deputies.

Jason Meador. WDBJ7 Photo.

Trevor Ewers was sentenced Thursday on two counts of attempted capital murder and related firearms charges. His convictions stem from a 2017 traffic stop, where prosecutors say Ewers pulled a gun on two deputies - shooting one of them in the head.

In court Thursday, Ewers called the incident that led to his attempted murder conviction a "misunderstanding." For the deputy he shot, the memory of his altercation with Ewers is fresh.

"Traffic stops are the most dangerous thing we do," said Jason Meador, recounting a call he responded to on September 22, 2017. He and three other law enforcement officers pulled over Ewers and several others in the parking lot of a post office in Monroe.

Outside the car, Meador says Ewers pulled out a gun and pointed it straight at his fellow deputy.

"I immediately grabbed him, pulled him on the ground and tried to control the weapon," said Meador, who remembers hearing four shots. One went into his head.

"It went in the right side of my head right here, went around the skull and came out," Meador explained.

Meador said he remained conscious as his fellow deputy brought Ewers under control by shooting him in the shoulder.

"I'm on the ground," Meador described. "I wasn't sure if I was going to die or not, but I said a little prayer and I knew where I was going."

Meador said he prayed for his wife and child, and his fellow officers.

"My main concern, as the supervisor on scene, was to make sure everybody else was okay and nobody else was hurt."

No one else was injured and Meador was able to recover. He's working at the sheriff's office in a different role now, grateful for his colleagues and the support they gave him during that fateful traffic stop.

"I'm super proud of everybody who was there that night," said Meador. "Everybody did exactly what they needed to do."

The shooting left Meador with permanent injuries. He suffered hearing loss and says there's a constant ringing in his ears along with occasional vertigo, but he says he refuses to complain about those things because he knows his situation could have ended very differently.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.