A new podcast called My Year With Dolly is set to be released in January 2020.

The show is being produced by Esquire writer Justin Kirkland. On Twitter, Kirkland says the podcast will cover Dolly's career "from start to finish."

In his bio, Kirkland asks anyone with a Dolly Parton story to share to email MyYearWithDolly@gmail.com.

