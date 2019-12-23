Six more horses found shot to dead in Kentucky, brings total to 21

Animal rescue organization, Dumas Rescue found at least 14 dead horses near a strip mine near the Pike and Floyd County line along US 23 earlier this month. Sunday, they found six more. That raises the total number to 21.

Investigators say someone shot and killed at least 15 horses near a strip mine along the Floyd-Pike County line. (WYMT)

The Floyd County Sheriff told WKYT the horses appear to have been shot with a low-caliber rifle.

Dumas Rescue said this is not another shooting. These horses were just not originally found.

Of the horses found Sunday, Dumas Rescue said there was another yearling, who has obvious signs of struggle marks and another possibly pregnant mare.

The reward is now up to $20,000. If you have any information, you can call the Floyd County Sheriff's Office at (606) 886-6171.