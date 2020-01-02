Man arrested, linked to series of Henry County break-and-enter incidents

A Ridgeway man is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond on break-and-enter charges.

January 1, Henry County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Keepsake Storage on Greensboro Road in Martinsville about a breaking and entering in progress. 40-year-old Bradley Ferguson was arrested inside.

A search warrant then led to evidence linking Ferguson to multiple other Break & Enter and Grand Larceny cases in the Greensboro Road area of Henry County.

Ferguson is charged with Grand Larceny, Break & Enter and Possess Burglary Tools.

Indictments related to other cases linked to Ferguson will happen later.