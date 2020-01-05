Five-month fitness challenge to kick off in Lynchburg

Is your New Year's resolution to drop a few pounds? Maybe get in shape or just feel healthier?

One Lynchburg fitness program promises to help do that!

"Lose it Lynchburg" is the largest weight loss and lifestyle-changing event in the city.



The five month long program, Jan. 20 to June 20, give each contestant time to start losing old habits and build healthy routines to achieve personal goals, trainer Ben Crosswhite says.

The program is hosted by Crosswhite Fitness with exercise physiologists, and personal trainers spearheaded by Crosswhite.

The program partners with contestants throughout the entirety of the competition in preparation for our formal event in June where winners will be announced. The top 3 winners will be based on greatest weight loss percentage and will receive cash prizes, gift certificates, and other rewards.

Sign-up fees include an "Early Bird Special" of $85 if an application video is sent in before Jan. 5.

The program costs $100 after the early deadline.

To sign-up or for more details, email loseitlynchburg@gmail.com

