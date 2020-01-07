Botetourt County crews called to nearly a dozen weather related wrecks

Emergency crews in Botetourt County stayed busy Tuesday responding to a series of weather related crashes.

Botetourt County Fire & EMS said they were called out to nearly a dozen different crashes across the county, with one of the worst wrecks happening along I-81.

The interstate was bumper to bumper for most of the day, due to a pile-up near mile marker 167.

"Well it's certainly been a busy day on the interstate. With hazardous weather and slick roads we've had numerous accidents along interstate 81," Deputy Chief Jeff Powell said.

The crash near mile marker 167 involved six tractor trailers and several passenger cars.

“Some of those vehicles left the roadway and had gone down an embankment. Other vehicles were stacked up on scene," Powell said.

The crash caused delays for miles. Many vehicles still just inching along nearly three hours after the wreck was first reported.

Two people were injured in the crash, taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

VDOT reported the crash was cleared just before 2 p.m. and all lanes have since reopened.

As winter continues, emergency crews want to remind everyone to be cautious and take things slow out on the roadway.

