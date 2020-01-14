Grant money funds scholarships, improvements at Lynchburg-area camp

Less fortunate children in the Lynchburg area will have an opportunity to take part in one local camp program, thanks to a generous donation.

The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation has awarded two separate grants to Camp Kum-Bah-Ya. The money will be used to fund scholarships for low income campers whose families might not otherwise be able to afford the program.

Funds will also go toward improving camp facilities.

"Between the camper scholarships and the camp improvement, we are ready for camp in 2020 and are very, very excited about welcoming our children," said Camp Kum-Bah-Ya Executive Director Margie Lippard.

42% of all children who attend Camp Kum-Bah-Ya receive scholarships to participate.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.