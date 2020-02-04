Flooding may become an issue by the end of the week

TUESDAY

Mainly cloudy with a few scattered showers, especially the first part of the day. Highs today in the low to mid 60s

WEDNESDAY

A few showers early followed by a steadier rain later in the day. Highs will climb close to 60 by the afternoon

THURSDAY

Rain continues with even a few thunderstorms possible. Our rain may fall heavily at times. Flooding may become an issue as the heavy rain continues. High upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Pockets of heavy rain early followed by a few more sunny breaks late in the day. High only reaches the upper 40s.

WEEKEND

Clouds hang tough Saturday with a few snow showers possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs this weekend hold in the upper 40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.